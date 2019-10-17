No one injured when car breaks through wall in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Niagara have responded to the scene of a car crash on Military Road.
Photos from the scene show that the vehicle crashed into Vaughn Door, breaking through the wall.
No one was injured.
by: Evan AnsteyPosted: / Updated:
TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Niagara have responded to the scene of a car crash on Military Road.
Photos from the scene show that the vehicle crashed into Vaughn Door, breaking through the wall.
No one was injured.