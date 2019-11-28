One shot during gunfight near large party in Town of Niagara

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — One male was taken to the hospital after he was apparently shot in a large gunfight overnight in the Town of Niagara.

Town of Niagara Police said an officer heard gunshots around 2:45 a.m. Thursday in the area of the Power City Lodge on Delaware Avenue.

Police said the officer saw an SUV speed away from what was a large party, and followed the vehicle.

Police said a male was dumped from the vehicle in a parking lot in Lewiston. From there, the unidentified shooting victim was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

Police said the initial investigation back on Delaware Avenue indicated there was a gunfight between several different people, involving several different firearms, and that there were more than 14 round casings of different calibers recovered.