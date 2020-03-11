Police looking to identify woman they say stole credit card

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Niagara are looking to identify a woman they say took someone’s wallet. Purchases were later made with a credit card found in it.

According to police, a customer at the Fashion Outlets of Niagara Falls left her wallet on a chair in a hallway.

On security video, a woman was seen picking up the wallet before leaving in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee.

Police say several purchases were then made with the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity can call police at (716) 215-1480 or email mzeidan@niagarapolice.com or dsenese@niagarapolice.com.