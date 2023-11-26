BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police are seeking help in finding a woman in the Town of Niagara who is described as “vulnerable.”

68-year-old Emily Neal of Petroleum Street in Niagara is said to be 5-foot-5 and 100 pounds with gray hair. She was last seen wearing a maroon jacket with a gray jacket underneath and black leggings, possibly with a black knit hat and glasses.

Neal has dementia, a history of seizures in the past and has left her home several times. She is known to frequent Lockport Road, Hyde Park Boulevard and Military Road, as well as businesses in that area.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 716-438-3394 of email Lt. Kellie Aderman at kaderman@niagarapolice.com.