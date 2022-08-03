TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Wednesday afternoon, there will be a public hearing on the plans for a new Amazon facility in the Town of Niagara.

The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency will hold the meeting at the Town of Niagara Town Hall at 2 p.m.

Last month, the Niagara Town Board unanimously approved the site plan for the facility, which will serve as a distribution center.

Tax exemptions are being considered for the huge planned facility, to mixed reaction by residents. Other concerns people in the town have voiced include how the facility will affect home values and traffic routes and result in more noise.