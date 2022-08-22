TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Sunday night, a Cheektowaga woman was charged with driving drunk with four children in the vehicle.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to the incident in the Town of Niagara around 9:30 p.m. They say it was reported that a vehicle went through a median, damaging multiple signs in the area of Porter Road and Niagara Falls Boulevard.

While searching the area, deputies found a truck in the rear lot of David Chevrolet Buick on Niagara Falls Boulevard. They say it was determined to be the suspect vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office says Heather Kirst’s four children, who were all under the age of 16, were in the vehicle when this took allegedly took place.

As a result, the 34-year-old was charged with the following crimes, among multiple other vehicle and traffic law offenses.

Driving while intoxicated (DWI)

Aggravated DWI as a Leandra’s Law offense

Endangering the welfare of a child (four counts)

Kirst was taken into custody during her arrest.