TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)– State Troopers are working with the Town of Niagara Police to identify a man accused of attempting to rob the KeyBank at 2429 Military Road.

Police say at 1:50 p.m., the man presented a note to the bank employee demanding money. No weapon was displayed, and the suspect left with no money.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 585-344-6200.