Town of Niagara hit and run leads to DWI arrest

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Niagara Police Patrol responded to Packard and Military Road for a car crash with injuries last Tuesday.

Police say the crash was a hit and run, with the striking vehicle leaving the scene.

A witness observed 48-year-old Denise Salada driving the vehicle and provided a license plate number. Salada and the vehicle were located in Niagara Falls.

During an interview, Police say they determined Salada did leave the scene and maybe intoxicated due to a strong odor of alcohol. She was given field sobriety tests and failed.

A BAC of .17% was registered.