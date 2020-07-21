Town of Niagara Police looking for man who stole 8ct diamond bracelet

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Niagara Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say stole a bracelet from a jewelry store.

On Monday at 4:50 p.m., police say the man was inside Kay Jewelers on Military Road and asked to see an 8ct diamond bracelet.

As the employee placed the bracelet on the counter, the man grabbed it and ran out of the store.

Police ask anyone with information on his identity to contact them at 716-215-1480.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.