TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Town of Niagara Police are reporting a white and black male entered the Timberland store at the Outlet Mall and left with boxes of boots without paying for them.

The incident happened on Monday at 10:10 a.m.

Police say they entered a silver or white vehicle, believed to be a Saturn.

Anyone with information regarding their identity, please contact the Town of Niagara Police at 716-215-1480 or Captain Guiliani at cguiliani@niagarapolice.com.