TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Town of Niagara police are looking for a missing 17-year-old girl.

They say Faith Schriber is a runaway. She was last seen at 78 Expressway Village on Monday around 3 p.m.

At the time, she was wearing a blue and white tie-dye hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call (716) 438-3393.

