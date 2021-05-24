Town of Niagara summer concert series returning

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Town of Niagara announced the return of its Music Mania Mondays Concert Series.

Officials say they are currently developing a plan that will allow them to have the series and follow the state requirements as they apply to the pandemic.

“We will continue to monitor the daily and weekly updates and changes, as mandated by the Governor as we prepare for our 2021 concert season as well as those established by the Niagara County Health Department,” the town wrote.

Organizers say they will announce protocols and procedures for those wishing to attend in mid-June.

The series will kick off with “Pride in the Park” on July 3. It’s an all-day event followed by fireworks.

Below is the tentative schedule the Town of Niagara released:

July 3rd 2:00 PM

4:00 PM

6:00 PM

8:00 PM Black Crows Tribute

OUT ON THE TILES (Led Zeppelin Tribute Band)

GRAND ILLUSION (Styx Tribute Band)

Straight On (Heart Tribute) July 5th 6:30 PM

8:00 PM Seven Sign

What A Fool Believes (Doobie Bros. Tribute Band) July 12th 6:30 PM

8:00 PM The Strangers

DISCO 54 (Disco Tribute) July 19th 6:30 PM

8:00 PM Rock Angel

Hotel California (Eagles Tribute) July 26th 6:30 PM

8:00 PM Impact

NERDS GONE WILD (Tribute to the 80’s) August 2nd 6:30 PM

8:00 PM Black Widow

Turnstiles (Billy Joel Tribute) August 9th 6:30 PM

8:00 PM The A-List Band

AGAINST THE WIND (Bob Seger Tribute Band) August 16th 6:30 PM

8:00 PM The USA Band

Chicago Authority (Chicago Tribute Band) August 23rd 6:30 PM

8:00 PM Meg and The Vandals

THE BBC BAND (Beatles Tribute Band)