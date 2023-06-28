TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB) — The man who fell victim to racist vandalism in the Town of Niagara took the lead among the Democrats running in the primary for Town Council.

As of Wednesday morning, Johnny Park received 51 votes, garnering him 41.13 percent of the vote. The other two candidates, Michael Lee and Roger Spurback, received 47 and 26 votes, respectively.

“Thanks to the residents of the Town of Niagara for the support to get me on the November ballot for the Town of Niagara Council,” Parks told News 4. “It shows that the Town has my support to become a leader that is needed to keep the Town moving forward. I am very thankful for everyone who believed in me and will continue to be the best.”

Two days after the mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue in Buffalo, Parks, a longtime John Street resident, says he found a racial slur painted on his fence. 61-year-old Howard Murphy was later accused of criminal mischief as a hate crime, a charge for which he was sentenced in April to 2 and 1/3 to 7 years in state prison.

After the incident, Home Depot stepped in to replace Parks’ fence panels.

To find the full list of election results from Tuesday’s primaries, click or tap here.