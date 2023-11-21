BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was seriously injured after she was struck by a vehicle Tuesday in the Town of Niagara, police announced.

Police said a 29-year-old woman was attempting to cross Military Road just north of Lockport Road when a vehicle traveling northbound struck her. The incident took place around 5:20 p.m.

The woman was transported to ECMC with serious physical injuries, according to police.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.