CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Thursday morning, a tractor-trailer and an SUV were involved in a crash in Niagara County.

Dispatchers received several calls about the crash around 7:40 a.m. According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, it happened at the intersection of Ridge Road and Cambria-Wilson Road in the Town of Cambria.

At the scene, a tractor-trailer had turned onto its side, leaking diesel fuel. The contents of the truck, identified as stone, had spilled, too, spreading across the ground and roadway.

An SUV involved in the crash sustained heavy front-end damage, the Sheriff’s office says. Its driver was given a ticket for allegedly disobeying a traffic control device.

No injuries were reported at the scene, but deputies had to help the tractor-trailer driver get out of the truck’s cab.

As a result, Ridge Road was closed for a period of time Thursday morning.

Courtesy: Niagara County Sheriff’s office

