Transit Drive-In to serve as mobile vaccination distribution site

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)– Niagara county health officials are mobilizing resources to better distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

The county is hosting a mobile distribution center at the Transit Drive-In.

All people have to do is prove they’re eligible to get the vaccine, pull up in their vehicle and get the shot. They must make an appointment first.

This week the county is focusing primarily on health care workers.

Public Health Director Daniel Stapleton says so far, they’re vaccinating about 300 people a day.

“It’s taking us approximately 3-5 minutes for each person to actually get their vaccine. People arrive, they go through a fairly long line which is what we were expecting, hoping for actually, and then they vaccine through 4 separate locations and then they stay for another 15 minutes in another parking lot in order to make sure they have no reaction to the vaccine.” Daniel Stapleton, Public Health Director, Niagara County

Niagara County is working to organize more distributions.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination appointments at the Transit Drive-In, click here.