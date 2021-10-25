(WIVB) — Opening statements were scheduled to begin Monday morning in the trial of Joseph Belstadt.
Belstadt has been accused of killing Mandy Steingasser in 1993 and leaving her body at Bond Lake Park in Niagara County.
Prosecutors will argue that Belstadt killed Steingasser after she rejected him. But the defense says the evidence doesn’t back up those claims.
The trial is expected to last about six weeks.
Latest Posts
- Exploring Dunkirk’s Historic, said to be haunted, Lighthouse
- Williamsville residents will have chance to weigh in on marijuana sales
- Trial of Joseph Belstadt expected to last roughly six weeks
- Newsfeed Now: Infrastructure Bill drawing toward possible vote; Decade-long custody battle gives elephant forever home
- Talking to your kids about bullying