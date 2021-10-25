Trial of Joseph Belstadt expected to last roughly six weeks

(WIVB) — Opening statements were scheduled to begin Monday morning in the trial of Joseph Belstadt.

Belstadt has been accused of killing Mandy Steingasser in 1993 and leaving her body at Bond Lake Park in Niagara County.

Prosecutors will argue that Belstadt killed Steingasser after she rejected him. But the defense says the evidence doesn’t back up those claims.

The trial is expected to last about six weeks.