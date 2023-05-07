NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A garage was damaged in a fire on Hess Road in the Town of Newfane on Sunday evening, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities responded to the fire just after 7:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found a fire at a detached garage located around 50 feet from a residence. They say a vehicle parked inside of the garage appeared to be the ignition point of the fire.

The fire was extinguished by the Olcott Volunteer Fire Department and Miller Hose Volunteer Fire Department.

No injuries were reported and there is no estimate on damages available. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.