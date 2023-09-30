TOWN OF NEWFANE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people are facing multiple charges after an attempted traffic stop led to a vehicle and foot pursuit late Saturday night.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, just before midnight, patrol officers attempted to stop a vehicle for a vehicle and traffic law violation in the Town of Newfane. They say the vehicle fled on Ewings Road and a pursuit ensued and continued through the town and Lockport.

A “tire deflation device” was deployed at Lake Avenue and Old Niagara Road, police say. The vehicle was ultimately left disabled at Market Street near Union.

Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene on foot but was apprehended following a brief foot chase.

The driver, identified at 27-year-old Rayshon H. Moore of the City of Niagara Falls, was charged with the following:

Unlawful fleeing in a motor vehicle in the third degree

Reckless endangerment in the second degree

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration in the second degree

Reckless driving

Unlicensed operation and numerous VTL violations

Courtesy: Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

Moore’s passenger, Christine M. Westmorland, 26, of the Town of Lockport, was also detained. Police say a loaded Glock 22 caliber handgun, suspected controlled substances, and drug paraphernalia were located on her person.

Westmorland was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree and further charges are pending.

Both were remanded to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Correctional Facility and are awaiting centralized arraignment.