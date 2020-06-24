1  of  2
Two arrested for burglary in Niagara County

Niagara County

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GASPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two people are behind bars this afternoon accused of breaking into a restaurant in Gasport.

Niagara County deputies responded to call for a break-in at Canalside Inn on Main Street this morning.

Police tell us they were looking for an SUV that might have been involved in other burglaries throughout Niagara County.

They stopped the SUV after a short chase in Lewiston and say they found evidence from the break-in at Canalside Inn.

Michael Stewart and Anna McLaughlin are now facing charges.

Police are working to find out if they were involved in the other burglaries.

