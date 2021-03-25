Two charged with stealing from residences in Cambria

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Two people were accused of stealing from residences on Lockport Rd. in Cambria Tuesday night.

Shortly before 11:30 p.m., a Niagara County Sheriff’s deputy found a vehicle on the side of the road.

This led to a search for the people who had been in the vehicle, deputies say. With help from a New York State police K9 handler, officials say they were located and identified as Keith Muldoon, 22, and a juvenile.

The two were charged with grand larceny and conspiracy. Muldoon was held for arraignment, but the other person, who was not named, was given an appearance ticket and released to a parent.