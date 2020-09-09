Two men arrested for stealing dirt bikes in Niagara County

ROYALTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo and Cheektowaga man have been arrested in Niagara County.

The Sheriff’s Office says 21-year-old Michael Ronghi of Buffalo and 20-year-old Todd Beyer of Cheektowaga are accused of contacting two different Niagara County residents on Facebook Marketplace regarding a dirt bike they each had for sale.

The suspects used a fake account name. At both homes, deputies say Ronghi and Beyer asked to take the dirt bike for a short test drive.

At that time, one of the two would drive off with the bike while the other parked in the area with a U-Haul truck.

Deputies were able to take Ronghi and Beyer into custody on Monday after a victim in Royalton followed them long enough for authorities to pull them over.

They were charged with two counts each of fourth-degree grand larceny.

Officials tell us the two will have future court dates in the towns of Pendleton and Royalton after being released on their own recognizance.

The Sheriff’s Office says another law enforcement agency in Niagara County is actively investigating Ronghi and Beyer for a similar crime in their jurisdiction.

Members of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Bureau are continuing to investigate.