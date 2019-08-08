Two men charged after attempted illegal entry at Lewiston Queenston Bridge

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)– Two men have been arrested for their roles in an attempted illegal entry at the Lewiston Queenston Bridge, according to U.S. Attorney James Kennedy.

A criminal complaint stated on Monday, a commercial truck with Ontario plates attempted to enter at the Queenston bridge.

During an inspection by Customs and Border Protection officers, 42-year-old Jason Garcia of Toronto responded no when asked if anyone else was present in the truck.

Officials say a scan of Garcia’s truck was done by the Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System (VACIS).

Instead of reporting directly to the VACIS exam area, he drove the truck in front of the warehouse.

A CBP officer says he saw 43-year-old Jose Herrera-Galvaz, citizen and native of Chile, exit the truck and walk directly into the entrance of the warehouse. Garcia’s truck then turned around and headed toward the exam area.

Officers were alerted and began searching for Herrera-Galvaz. They located him in the hallway.

Herrera-Galvaz appeared nervous and spoke Spanish. In his pants, officers found a Chilean passport with his information.

A record check showed Herrera-Galvaz was refused entry to the U.S. under the Visa Waiver Program, at the Toronto pre-flight inspection station on Sunday for not disclosing an arrest in Chile on his application.

Garcia and Herrera-Galvaz are charged with harboring an illegal alien and attempted illegal entry.

They were detained after making an initial appearance before a judge.

Garcia faces five years in prison if convicted, Herrera-Galvaz faces six months if convicted.