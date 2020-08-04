Two Niagara Falls men arrested for attempted theft at David Chevrolet

TOWN OF NIAGARA, N.Y. (WIVB)–Two Niagara Falls men were arrested Monday following attempted theft of a new Chevy Silverado at David Chevrolet.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy patrolling Niagara Falls Boulevard noticed the Silverado with stone blocks underneath an axle.

The deputy observed 40-year-old Donnell Parker of Niagara Falls running through the lot.

Officials tell us the deputy located Parker hiding inside a vehicle with Clarence Brown, 37 of Niagara Falls.

Following an interview with both Brown and Parker, and finding lug nuts and wheel caps in the vehicle, the Sheriff’s Office says they were taken into custody.

Significant damage was also done to the tires and rims of the Silverado during the attempted theft, the deputy reported.

Parker is facing charges of attempted grand larceny, auto stripping, criminal possession of stolen property, criminal tampering, and criminal mischief.

The deputy charged Brown with criminal possession of stolen property.

Due to unrelated outstanding warrants outside of the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office department, Park and Brown were turned over to Niagara Falls Police after they were processed.

According to officials, both now have a court appearance next Monday in the Town of Niagara Court.

