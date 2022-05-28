WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dead body was reported washed up on the Lake Ontario shoreline Saturday morning, according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office.

The Sheriff’s office received a call around 11:35 a.m. that a body had washed up near a Maple Avenue address. Deputies located the body and the Criminal Investigations Bureau and Crime Scene Technicians arrived on scene to assist.

A coroner reportedly responded to the scene, as well, and took custody of the body.

This is a developing news story; it will be updated as more information is learned.