Vehicle bursts into flames after crashing in Niagara County; driver killed

TOWN OF PORTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — Early Friday morning, a driver was killed after crashing into a tree in the Town of Porter.

Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2800 block of Porter Center Rd. around 4 a.m.

There, they say a northbound vehicle went off the road and hit a tree before bursting into flames. The sole occupant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Their name was not revealed. Authorities are still investigating the crash.

