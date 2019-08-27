Vice-Chairman of Niagara County Legislature passes away

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Legislature announced the passing of Vice-Chairman Clyde L. Burmaster, First District Niagara County Legislator, after a lengthy illness.

Burmaster held a couple of positions in his 25-year tenure with the legislature, 18 years as vice-chairman, three serving as a chairman.

“Clyde was a highly respected county legislator who was measured by his use of common sense and fair play, and always put the interests of the people he represented first,” said McNall. “My colleagues and I offer our deepest condolences to Clyde’s family and friends,” Chairman of the Niagara County Legislature Keith McNall said.

In addition to his work as a public official, Burmaster held the rank of E-5 Sergeant in the U.S. Army 4th Division, 22nd Infantry, 2nd Battalion, and Headquarters Company during Vietnam. He was also a member of the Ransomville Volunteer Fire Co.

Congressman Chris Collins tweeted after hearing the news of Burmaster’s passing: