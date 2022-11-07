WILSON, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wilson man has been identified as the victim of a fatal fire that occurred days before Halloween.

On Saturday, October 29, first responders received a report of a fire on Daniels Road in the Town of Wilson. The call came in shortly after 11 p.m.

There, Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies and fire crews found fire and heavy smoke coming from the building. First responders were able to extinguish the fire, but the 59-year-old resident, Timothy Stephens, “was found to have perished in the fire,” the Sheriff’s Office said.