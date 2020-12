(Still image from video shared by Niagara County SPCA)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — Many animals at the Niagara County SPCA received a gift this holiday season, all thanks to a little girl.

The girl, whose name is Rhaya, paid a visit to the shelter and handed out toys to all the cats and dogs at the facility.

The SPCA posted a video of Rhaya’s visit on Facebook. Watch it below: