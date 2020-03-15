1  of  3
Breaking News
State of Emergency issued in Erie, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties NY now has 729 confirmed cases of coronavirus Erie County declares State of Emergency, closes schools Monday as 3 residents test positive for coronavirus
Closings
There are currently 235 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Niagara County leaders, school superintendents to provide update on coronavirus

Niagara County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — A number of Niagara County leaders, including superintendents from some local school districts, will give an update on the county’s response to the coronavirus at 2 p.m.

Watch live on News 4 or the video player above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Fish Fry

Trending Stories

Don't Miss