WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 2-year-old has died as the result of a motor vehicle crash Tuesday in Wheatfield.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s office, two SUVs — a 2019 Mitsubishi and a 2005 Honda — collided at the intersection of Niagara Falls Boulevard and Sy Road. The Honda hit the Mitsubishi’s driver’s side as the Mitsubishi entered the intersection. After the impact, the Mitsubishi hit a utility pole, then came to a rest in a parking lot, officials said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was treated for chest pain at the scene and was released. The Sheriff’s office also reported that an infant passenger was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital via ambulance for treatment. A 2-year-old passenger was reportedly taken to DeGraff Memorial Hospital in an ambulance, but died due to injuries shortly after.

Following the collision, the Honda came to a rest in the road. Its driver and a passenger were reportedly uninjured.

Names of those involved are being withheld by the Sheriff’s office pending notification to family. The incident continues to be investigated.