WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Three people were taken to an area hospital for evaluation and precautionary decontamination after a dangerous chemical was spilled overnight in Wheatfield.

It happened at the Avantor building on Inducon Drive East, off of Lockport Road. Shortly before 2 a.m., a caller told first responders that approximately 400 gallons of methanol, a toxic and highly flammable chemical, was spilled.

Other than the three people taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, all other employees there were able to get out safely, and the spill was contained to the building. No one in the nearby area is in danger.

It’s not clear what led to this incident, but the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, calling it an “industrial accident,” says further investigation is ongoing.