WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help finding a missing elderly man.
They say Laurier “Larry” Brosseau, who is 87, walked away from his house in the Krueger Road/Nickett Drive area of Wheatfield overnight.
Brosseau is 5’6″ and 115 lbs. He may be wearing tan pants and a button-down shirt. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 438-3393.
