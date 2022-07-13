WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says a Buffalo man tried to break into a number of businesses overnight, making his way into one.

Just after Midnight, deputies responded to the Meadowbrook Square Plaza in Wheatfield. There, a rear door was open and they say Christopher Sacco was found inside.

“Further investigation revealed Sacco attempted to burglarize numerous businesses, successfully making entry into one and stealing property before being apprehended,” the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sacco was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, petit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools. The burglary charge is a felony, and further charges are pending.

Following his arrest, Sacco was remanded to the Niagara County Jail to await centralized arraignment.