Two people are in the hospital after a four-car crash in Wheatfield.

It happened on River Road near Witmer Road around 4:30 p.m. The area surrounding the crash was closed for about two hours.

A first responder tells News 4 one of the vehicles involved was a box truck that spilled 30 gallons of gas when it was hit. He says it took quick work to clean up the scene.

The five other people involved in the crash are expected to be ok.