Crews put out overnight Wheatfield fire at Pyrotek Inc

Wheatfield

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty)

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Wheatfield manufacturing business early Saturday morning.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said the fire at Pyrotek Inc. at 2040 Cory Drive broke out around 2:04 a.m., emergency crews responded after receiving a 911 call.

When sheriff’s deputies arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a chimney. Sanborn and Bergholz Volunteer Fire companies contained the fire to the chimney area.

There’s no word on how much damage was caused.

Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.

New on WIVB.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Now