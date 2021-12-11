Crews put out overnight Wheatfield fire at Pyrotek Inc

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Firefighters worked to put out a fire at a Wheatfield manufacturing business early Saturday morning.
The Niagara County Sheriff’s office said the fire at Pyrotek Inc. at 2040 Cory Drive broke out around 2:04 a.m., emergency crews responded after receiving a 911 call.
When sheriff’s deputies arrived they found smoke and flames coming from a chimney. Sanborn and Bergholz Volunteer Fire companies contained the fire to the chimney area.
There’s no word on how much damage was caused.
Patrick Ryan is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2020. See more of his work here.