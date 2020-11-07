Crews respond to early morning fire at Days Inn in Wheatfield

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–Niagara County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call reporting a structure fire at the Days Inn at 2821 Niagara Falls Blvd. just after 5:30 this morning.

According to deputies, when they arrived, they found several rooms fully engulfed in flames.

Officials say deputies immediately began going from room to room, evacuating those still inside of their hotel rooms.

Members from St. Johnsburg, Adams, Shawnee, Bergholz, Frontier, and Sanborn Volunteer Fire Departments and the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station responded and extinguished the fire.

The Sheriff’s Office says the room where the fire started was unoccupied at the time of the fire.

Officials report two minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.