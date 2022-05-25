WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews responded to a fire at a golf course in Wheatfield early Thursday morning.

Around 5:20 a.m., firefighters and Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies went to Shawnee Golf Course on Townline Road. There, they found the maintenance garage fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured. It’s not clear how much damage the fire caused, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.