WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Crews responded to a fire at a golf course in Wheatfield early Thursday morning.
Around 5:20 a.m., firefighters and Niagara County Sheriff’s deputies went to Shawnee Golf Course on Townline Road. There, they found the maintenance garage fully engulfed in flames.
No one was injured. It’s not clear how much damage the fire caused, but News 4 will provide more information when it’s available.
