WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office says two men tried to escape deputies during a traffic stop early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. on Williams Road in Wheatfield, they say. There, a deputy pulled Michael Ramos, 30, over for allegedly speeding and failing to stay in his lane.

While talking to Ramos, the deputy recognized his backseat passenger — Lewiston resident Jeremiah Kraft, also 30. Kraft had several active arrest warrants and was asked to get out of the vehicle.

At this point, the Sheriff’s office says Kraft started reaching into his waistband but was told to raise his hands and get out. While this was happening, deputies say Ramos, a Niagara Falls resident, got out and tried to flee, but was quickly subdued by a stun gun.

Kraft tried to escape, too, they say. After a brief foot chase, Kraft was taken into custody. On the ground near the rear door where they say he got out, deputies say they found a loaded handgun. Additionally, they say he was in possession of suspected controlled substances.

There was a third person in the vehicle, too, specifically in the front passenger seat. They were detained and later released.

Kraft was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing governmental administration, but could face more charges depending on lab test results.

Ramos was accused of DWI, resisting arrest, obstructing governmental administration, consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle and a couple of traffic violations. Both men were remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment.