WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) -- A North Tonawanda High School senior was killed in the Town of Wheatfield after a crash in front of 2843 Niagara Falls Boulevard, near Ward Road, Wednesday night.

Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff's Office say they found a heavily damaged vehicle at 8 p.m. on the north side of the roadway when they arrived on the scene.