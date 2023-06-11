BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Wheatfield apartment has been deemed “uninhabitable” after a Lockport woman crashed her vehicle through the apartment’s wall.

Just after 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s office received a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, deputies found a 2012 Kia Optima that had been traveling east on Sawyer Drive had struck the building at 6855 Plaza Drive.

The Kia’s driver, Alana Bruning, claimed she attempted to brake, however, her vehicle’s brakes failed, as it continued off the road and through a yard before hitting the apartment complex. The front half of the vehicle went through the wall of the building and into a bathroom of apartment #1.

The tenant was found by responding deputies uninjured in the kitchen, and was escorted from the building. The remaining residents of the complex had evacuated the building prior to the arrival of deputies. None of those residents were injured, and all apartments other than apartment #1 were deemed safe for tenants to return, per the Town of Pendleton Building Inspector.

Bruning was taken to the hospital by ambulance for evaluation. There was no damage estimate at the time of the report.