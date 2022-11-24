WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a chase spanning two counties.

On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was seen quickly moving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.

A deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but they say the driver didn’t comply and led them on a chase that eventually crossed into Erie County.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the vehicle kept going south toward the area of the I-290 and was later found “attempting to hide behind a Sunoco gas station.”

The alleged driver, 20-year-old Williamsville resident Zachary Jones, was arrested. He faces charges of unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation — all of which are misdemeanors.

Following his arrest, Jones was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment.

