WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Williamsville man is facing charges after deputies say he led them on a chase spanning two counties.
On Thursday, just before 4 a.m., the Niagara County Sheriff’s office says a vehicle was seen quickly moving south on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Wheatfield.
A deputy attempted to pull the vehicle over, but they say the driver didn’t comply and led them on a chase that eventually crossed into Erie County.
According to the Sheriff’s office, the vehicle kept going south toward the area of the I-290 and was later found “attempting to hide behind a Sunoco gas station.”
The alleged driver, 20-year-old Williamsville resident Zachary Jones, was arrested. He faces charges of unlawfully fleeing a police officer, reckless driving and aggravated unlicensed operation — all of which are misdemeanors.
Following his arrest, Jones was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility to await centralized arraignment.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.