WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 52-year-old man is facing multiple charges after, allegedly, crashing into a sheriff’s deputy’s patrol vehicle and setting it on fire before fleeing the scene and overturning his vehicle in a second accident Saturday morning.

At approximately 5 a.m., according to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was conducting a routine patrol when he observed a vehicle, described as a pick-up truck, coming in the opposite direction of him on Mapleton Road. The truck, authorities said, veered into the lane and struck the deputy’s patrol vehicle in a head-on collision.

The driver, Schuyler P. Johnson of Cambria, authorities said, exited his vehicle and, allegedly, went to the back of the truck and retrieved a gas can.

Authorities said the deputy went to the back of his patrol vehicle for cover and attempted to verbally engage Johnson, who, allegedly, ignored the deputy’s commands.

Johnson then proceeded to pour gasoline on the patrol vehicle and ignited it, authorities said. He then returned to his truck and fled the scene on north on Shawnee Road.

Courtesy: Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy: Niagara County Sheriff’s Office

The deputy was able to extinguish the fire using a fire extinguisher and is said to have not been injured.

Additional patrols were called to the scene to assist in locating Johnson’s truck. The truck was found overturned on Shawnee Road after, allegedly, being involved in a second accident.

A responding captain located Johnson and attempted to engage in verbal commands for Johnson’s surrender. Johnson, allegedly, ignored commands and approached the captain with a knife and was unsuccessfully tased by the captain.

Johnson then, allegedly, dropped the knife and rearmed himself with a screwdriver. Authorities said Johnson surrendered after being pepper sprayed by the captain.

He was transported to ECMC for injuries sustained in the accidents and is facing multiple vehicle and traffic tickets along with several penal law charges. He will be charged when discharged from the hospital.