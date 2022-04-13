WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) – A motorcycle driver was killed in an accident Wednesday on Niagara Falls Boulevard in the Town of Wheatfield, the Niagara County Sheriff announced.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. Michael Sommers, a 39-year-old North Tonawanda resident, was identified Thursday as the victim.

Police said both the motorcycle and the white SUV it collided with were traveling in the same direction. They believe the SUV slowed down because the car in front of it was making a left turn, but the motorcycle did not slow down in time and hit the rear end of the SUV.

Sommers was pronounced dead shortly after the accident. No other injuries were reported.