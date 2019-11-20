Niagara Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for two suspects in Wheatfield gas station robbery

Breaking News
WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public’s help identifying two men they say stole from a Wheatfield gas station.

Just before 6 p.m. on Monday, two men entered the Speedway Gas Station at 6724 Williams Rd., according to deputies.

One man distracted the cashier getting change while the other removed $600 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying.

Authorities say the two men were driving a white or light-colored SUV or Crossover.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 716-438-3394.

