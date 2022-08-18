WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal Thursday morning crash involving a bicyclist and a dump truck.

Police say at approximately 7:57 a.m. Thursday, they received multiple 911 calls reporting a bicyclist being hit by a dump truck in front of 6721 Shawnee Road in Wheatfield. Preliminary investigation shows that the bicyclist entered the roadway and was hit while the dump truck was traveling northbound on Shawnee Road.

The bicyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The two names are being withheld pending notification of the families.