Niagara Falls man arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on chase

Wheatfield

by: News 4 Staff

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office say a 28-year-old man from Niagara Falls is in custody after leading deputies on a chase.

According to the sheriff, deputies pulled over Jose Correa on Lockport Road and noticed the odor of burnt marijuana.

Police say Correa showed signs of impairment and gave a false name. When he was asked to step out of his car, Correa took off.

He was eventually taken into custody after being found inside a house where the car was parked in the driveway.

Correa faces multiple charges including unlawful fleeing a police officer
in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, false personation, and aggravated unlicensed operation.

