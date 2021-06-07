Niagara Falls man arrested after leading Sheriff’s deputies on chase

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — Deputies with the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office say a 28-year-old man from Niagara Falls is in custody after leading deputies on a chase.

According to the sheriff, deputies pulled over Jose Correa on Lockport Road and noticed the odor of burnt marijuana.

Police say Correa showed signs of impairment and gave a false name. When he was asked to step out of his car, Correa took off.

He was eventually taken into custody after being found inside a house where the car was parked in the driveway.

Correa faces multiple charges including unlawful fleeing a police officer

in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, false personation, and aggravated unlicensed operation.