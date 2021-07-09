Niagara Falls woman accused of hitting person with her car on purpose

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — A woman from Niagara Falls is facing several charges this morning as deputies say they got reports she hit a person with her car on purpose.

The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just after midnight on Thursday.

Deputies say 30-year-old Brittany Mettler was driving through yards on Brookhaven Drive in Wheatfield.

Sheriff’s deputies say when they pulled her over and found a baby in her car. They say the child was turned over to a relative.

The woman hit by the vehicle was taken to ECMC. She’s expected to be okay.

Mettler is accused of driving under the influence of drugs. She is charged with second degree assault, second degree reckless endangerment, Leandra’s Law DWAI, and endangering the welfare of a child.