WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Niagara County Sheriff’s office received a 911 call regarding a domestic incident just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

When deputies responded to Washington Street in the Wheatfield hamlet of Bergholtz, the subject in question, Kenneth Hall, reportedly barricaded himself inside the caller’s residence, refusing to speak to deputies or exit the residence.

According to the Sheriff’s office, the Emergency Response Team was activated after many attempts of requesting Hall exit the residence. Hall then reportedly attempted to flee through a back window on the lower level of the home, but was apprehended by deputies.

Hall was charged with burglary in the second degree, a Class C felony, criminal mischief in the third degree, a Class D felony and criminal contempt of court in the first degree, a Class E felony. He was remanded to the Niagara County Correctional Facility and is awaiting centralized arraignment.