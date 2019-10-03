Niagara Wheatfield Principal resigns following rape case involving two students

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB)–The Niagara Wheatfield Board of Education has announced the resignation of High School Principal Michael Mann.

Superintendent Daniel Ljiljanich spoke to the board at tonight’s meeting saying Mann handed in his letter of resignation.

Ljiljanich says Jeff White will continue to act as interim principal while they work quickly to determine a timeline for hiring a new principal.

Mann had previously been put on leave by the district in June. He came under fire from parents for his handling of a rape case involving two students.

The mother of the student who was raped, Leslie, attended Wednesday night’s meeting. She spoke about the pain her daughter had suffered.

“I am now a member of a club that no one wants to be a part of. that no parent should ever have to be a part of. my daughter got a life sentence. what she went through last year was atrocious. and that’s a kind word,” Leslie said.

In a statement released to News 4 this evening Superintendent Ljiljanich said: